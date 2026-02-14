Insider Selling: Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) EVP Sells $176,758.90 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) EVP Kyle Levine sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $176,758.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,039.54. The trade was a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.9%

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 36,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

