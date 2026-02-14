Insider Buying: Greif (NYSE:GEF) EVP Purchases $158,653.18 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan acquired 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,653.18. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,643.78. This represents a 27.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bala Sathyanarayanan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 5th, Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 1,811 shares of Greif stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.10 per share, with a total value of $159,549.10.

On Thursday, February 5th, Bala Sathyanarayanan sold 10,838 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $811,766.20.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Bala Sathyanarayanan sold 2,499 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $180,652.71.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 100 shares of Greif stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $8,769.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 200 shares of Greif stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.22 per share, for a total transaction of $17,844.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Bala Sathyanarayanan sold 7,000 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $466,340.00.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.09. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $994.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 7.52%.The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEF. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 36.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 399.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif’s longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company’s core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

