Card Factory (LON:CARD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.91 and traded as low as GBX 70.20. Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 71.50, with a volume of 786,577 shares traded.

Card Factory Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13. The stock has a market cap of £247.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Darcy Willson Rymer bought 28,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 per share, for a total transaction of £19,822.60. Also, insider Indira Thambiah acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 per share, with a total value of £5,250. Insiders have bought 99,570 shares of company stock worth $7,019,104 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

