Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and traded as high as $5.00. Ashford shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 209,000 shares traded.

Ashford Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: AINC) is an investment management and advisory company specializing in real estate and hospitality assets. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, financial advisory, capital raising and portfolio management services to a diversified group of publicly traded real estate investment trusts, private funds, closed-end investment companies and separately managed accounts.

The company’s investment strategies are focused on opportunity-driven real estate sectors with an emphasis on lodging properties, resort and leisure assets, and complementary real estate debt and equity instruments.

