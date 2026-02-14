KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.16 and traded as high as GBX 12. KCR Residential REIT shares last traded at GBX 12, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

KCR Residential REIT Trading Up 10.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.23. The company has a market capitalization of £5.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.18.

About KCR Residential REIT

KCR Residential REIT plc was admitted to AIM on the London Stock Exchange on 3 July 2015.

KCR’s objective is capitalise on its position as the first REIT specialising in residential property in the private rented sector (PRS) to build a substantial investment portfolio that generates secure income flow for shareholders through the acquisition of property SPVs. KCR intends to achieve this objective by acquiring, improving and managing residential property assets in areas in the UK that have potential for growth in rental and capital values.

