Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $6.21. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 117,218 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.9%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTF. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $56,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $67,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE American: FTF) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income while maintaining a limited interest-rate risk profile. The trust primarily invests in a portfolio of investment-grade fixed-income securities, including corporate bonds, U.S. government and agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. By concentrating on higher-quality credits, the fund aims to deliver a steady stream of income while moderating the impact of rising or volatile interest rates on its net asset value.

To manage duration risk, FTF maintains a target portfolio duration that is shorter than that of broad bond-market indices, typically ranging between two and five years.

