Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and traded as high as $10.40. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 40,930 shares.

Vodacom Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25.

Vodacom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1357 per share. This represents a yield of 321.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.59%.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited is a leading African mobile communications company offering a comprehensive range of voice, messaging, data and financial services. The company serves both consumer and enterprise markets, delivering mobile voice and data networks alongside digital solutions such as cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and mobile financial services. Vodacom’s product portfolio includes prepaid and contract mobile plans, broadband internet services and a suite of digital applications designed to support e-commerce, health and educational initiatives across its markets.

Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, Vodacom operates across multiple countries in sub-Saharan Africa, including South Africa, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mozambique and Kenya, with additional presence through partner networks in Lesotho and other regions.

