Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares.

Encanto Potash Stock Down 9.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

About Encanto Potash

Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

