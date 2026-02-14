Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Decreases By 29.4%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 80,625 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 114,139 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 445,509 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 445,509 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAFRY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Safran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SAFRY stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Safran has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.16.

Safran is a French multinational company active in aerospace, defense and security, with headquarters in the Paris area. The group was formed through the consolidation of long-established French aerospace and technology businesses and has developed into a broad supplier to commercial aviation, helicopters, space programs and military customers. Safran operates manufacturing, engineering and service facilities around the world to support original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket needs.

The company’s principal activities cover aircraft propulsion and equipment.

