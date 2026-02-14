Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.20.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.2%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15,705.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,571,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,998 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,097,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,015,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,867,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,685,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $601,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,627,000 after purchasing an additional 955,284 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $96.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.64. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $114.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.56%.Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

