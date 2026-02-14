Navan (NAVN) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Navan to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Navan and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navan N/A N/A N/A Navan Competitors -37.96% -997.94% -64.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navan and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Navan N/A N/A -5.33 Navan Competitors $237.26 million -$56.06 million -10.70

Analyst Ratings

Navan’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Navan. Navan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Navan and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navan 1 1 11 1 2.86 Navan Competitors 96 199 217 14 2.28

Navan presently has a consensus target price of $24.42, indicating a potential upside of 133.88%. As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 131.04%. Given Navan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Navan is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.9% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Navan beats its peers on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Navan

Travel is more than just getting from point A to point B; it’s the lifeblood of connection in the modern business world. It’s about forging those critical in-person relationships with clients and partners, sparking innovation through team collaboration, and empowering employees to grow and succeed. These moments matter, and they demand a travel experience worthy of their importance. We built Navan for the road warriors, for CEOs and CFOs who understand travel’s critical importance to their strategy, the finance teams who demand precision and control, the executive assistants juggling itineraries, and the program admins ensuring seamless events. Navan is an end-to-end, AI-powered software platform built to simplify the global business T&E experience, benefiting users, customers, and suppliers. From day one, we leveraged technology to reimagine business travel. We built a comprehensive platform that serves as the foundation for further disruption. We deliver delightful, personalized experiences for users, efficiency and control for customers, and direct market access for suppliers—all powered by our proprietary AI framework, Navan Cognition. We saw firsthand the frustration of clunky, outdated systems. Travelers were forced to cobble together solutions, wait for hours on hold to book or change travel, and negotiate with travel agents. They struggled to adhere to company policies, with little visibility into those policies, and after all that, they spent even more time on tedious expense reports after a trip. We felt the pain of finance teams struggling to gain visibility into fragmented travel spending and to enforce policies, and the frustration of suppliers unable to connect directly with the high-value business travelers they sought to serve. Navan challenges this status quo by putting all three constituents—users, customers, and suppliers—at the heart of an integrated global platform. With Navan, users enjoy intuitive, AI-powered booking that anticipates users’ needs and takes a fraction of the time of legacy booking systems. Users also get expense management and clear policy guidance built-in. Customers gain real-time visibility, cost control, and safety oversight, and suppliers gain direct access to the customers who matter most. Instead of having to compromise, every group benefits, and the whole network becomes greater than the sum of its parts. Navan was built on the premise that to win, all players in the ecosystem must be integrated on one platform with AI at its core. Our platform was built from the ground up to connect distinct stakeholders, and unify traditionally disparate product features, through a single system that unlocks new efficiencies and experiences. By building true connectivity into the core of its cohesive offering, Navan is unlocking a smarter, more rewarding future for travel—one where everyone wins. The Navan platform creates a powerful flywheel effect where the user, customer, and supplier benefits reinforce each other. Our enterprise-grade platform is characterized by its intuitive design, ease of use, and tangible time-saving features, which foster a user-centric experience that travelers genuinely appreciate. This is reflected in our overall CSAT score of 96%, our virtual agent CSAT score of 78%, which is on par with human agent performance, and NPS of 43, each for the six months ended July 31, 2025. When frequent travelers have a positive, efficient experience and earn rewards, they are more likely to use Navan. The increased adoption gives the customer greater visibility into spending, stronger policy control, and cost savings, making them more invested in the platform. This, in turn, attracts more suppliers who want access to our large and loyal user base. With more suppliers and inventory available, we can offer better options and competitive pricing, further enhancing the experience for frequent travelers. This virtuous cycle strengthens each flywheel, creating a robust and self-sustaining ecosystem. Our proprietary infrastructure, which we call Navan Cloud, enables us to provide global, real-time inventory for users and forms the foundation of our platform. We aggregate supply through direct supplier relationships, real-time API integrations, and a robust network of partnerships. From day one, Navan has leveraged artificial intelligence as a cornerstone of our platform. We built Navan Cognition, a new paradigm in AI-powered travel management. This proprietary framework enables us to create, train, deploy, and supervise specialized virtual agents that can handle many complex tasks previously requiring human intervention. We make every step of the pre-booking, in-travel, and post-trip process as delightful and automated as possible. In fiscal 2025, 90% of bookings were made online or through mobile applications on the Navan platform. Our users on average are able to book a trip in seven minutes, far faster than the industry average of 45 minutes, according to Booking.com. And, in the majority of cases, users can resolve trip changes with a virtual agent, which Navan was one of the first in its industry to offer. Our strategy is to land a customer with our Travel offering, delight our users and customers, broaden their engagement with Navan, and seek to manage all of their payments, expenses, VIP needs, meetings and events, and bleisure travel on our platform. As of January 31, 2025, 36% of our customers attached to three or more offerings. Because Navan unifies all aspects of travel in one system, it is used by employees across departments and seniority levels, driving deep organizational adoption. This integrated approach streamlines trip planning, digitizes in-trip expenses, and automates post-trip reconciliation, all while enhancing the overall customer experience. Our platform also provides actionable analytics and intelligence for managers to monitor and approve travel and entertainment spend in real-time. Our platform is easy-to-use, yet powerful enough to address customers of all sizes across any industry vertical. Our proprietary AI framework, Navan Cognition, significantly enhances support capabilities and has improved our gross margins, while leveraging powerful technology capabilities across our platform, making Navan an increasingly formidable competitor. Our principal executive offices are located in Palo Alto, California.

