Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 7,619 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 81.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 18,400.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 464.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,872. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $176.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $393.54.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $174.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

