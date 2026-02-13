Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Shares Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.60 and last traded at GBX 84.60. 120,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 212,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 70 to GBX 80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 target price on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 target price on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 107.40.

The firm has a market cap of £285.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.72.

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Victorian Plumbing Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victorian Plumbing Group plc will post 5.980995 earnings per share for the current year.

Victorian Plumbing is the UK’s leading bathroom retailer, offering a wide range of over 34,000 products to B2C and trade customers. Victorian Plumbing offers its customers a one-stop shop solution for the entire bathroom with more than 130 own and third party brands across a wide spectrum of price points.

The Group’s product design and supply chain strengths are complemented by its creative and brand-focused marketing strategy, which predominantly focuses on online channels to drive significant and growing traffic to its website.

Headquartered in Skelmersdale, the Group employs over 600 staff across ten locations in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.

