Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.23 and traded as high as C$5.37. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$5.32, with a volume of 30,894 shares changing hands.

Andrew Peller Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$232.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$108.84 million for the quarter. Andrew Peller had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Andrew Peller Ltd will post 0.1202054 EPS for the current year.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Ltd is a wine producing company. It is engaged in the production and marketing of wine and spirit products in Canada. Some of the company’s brands are Peller Estates, Trius Winery, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Calona Vineyards and many more. The Company owns and operates over 100 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store.

