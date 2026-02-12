Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and traded as high as $11.40. Invesco Preferred ETF shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 1,894,323 shares.
Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44.
Invesco Preferred ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.0638 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Preferred ETF
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities. The Index is rebalanced on a monthly basis. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before fees and expenses) of a securities index.
