Brady (BRC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect Brady to post earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $376.1420 million for the quarter. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.150 EPS.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $405.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Brady Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $94.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. Brady has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $94.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 23.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Insider Transactions at Brady

In other news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 17,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $1,391,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,490,456.25. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 12,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $1,002,365.28. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 14,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,381.53. The trade was a 46.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 73,586 shares of company stock worth $5,720,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brady

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brady by 380.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 1,256.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after buying an additional 171,535 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Brady by 282.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 126,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brady by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brady

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

