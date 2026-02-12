Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.59 and traded as high as C$7.84. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$7.72, with a volume of 644,404 shares traded.

Dividend 15 Split Trading Down 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About Dividend 15 Split

The Companys investment objectives with respect to the Class A Shares are (a) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular monthly cash dividends targeted to be $0.10 per Class A Share; and (b) on or about the Termination Date (as defined herein), to pay holders of Class A Shares $15.00 per Class A Share, which was the issue price thereof on the initial public offering of the Company, through the redemption of each Class A Share held on the Termination Date. The assets of the Company are invested in an actively managed portfolio of common shares (the Portfolio) which primarily includes securities of the following 15 publicly traded Canadian companies (the Portfolio Companies), each of whose securities will generally represent no less than 4% and no more than 8% of the Net Asset Value of the Company: Bank of Montreal The Bank of Nova Scotia BCE Inc Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CI Financial Corp.

