authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,051,921 shares, a growth of 404.8% from the January 15th total of 208,401 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,161,398 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,161,398 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other authID news, Director Stephen Jeffrey Garchik sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,073,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,976.78. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Jisser acquired 40,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,406.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 92,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,235. This trade represents a 78.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get authID alerts:

Institutional Trading of authID

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in authID during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of authID by 11.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in authID by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in authID in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in authID by 136.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

authID Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUID opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.67. authID has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $9.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 728.89% and a negative return on equity of 180.17%. The business had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter.

About authID

(Get Free Report)

authID (NASDAQ: AUID) is a technology company specializing in digital identity verification and biometric authentication solutions. The company offers a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations securely verify user identities, prevent account takeover and reduce fraud. Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, authID’s software supports biometric modalities including facial recognition, voice verification and liveness detection to ensure that customers are who they claim to be.

The company’s flagship product suite enables enterprises to integrate identity proofing and continuous authentication into their online and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.