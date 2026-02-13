Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.560-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.89, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 125.74%. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.11 million. Wendy’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 27,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 115,639 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 22,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company’s menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy’s has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy’s expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

