Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.560-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wendy’s Price Performance
Shares of WEN stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.89, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $16.20.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 125.74%. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.11 million. Wendy’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Wendy’s News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Wendy’s this week:
- Positive Sentiment: New limited-time menu items (Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger and Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap) and national rollout could drive short-term traffic and AUV improvements. Fresh, Bold, Protein-Packed: Wendy’s Introduces Two Savory Menu Innovations
- Positive Sentiment: Promotional pricing — $1 cheeseburgers this week — is intended to boost traffic and basket conversion in the near term. Wendy’s Is Selling Cheeseburgers for $1 This Week
- Positive Sentiment: Early reviews of the new menu items are favorable, which may help adoption and repeat visits during the promotion window. Review: Wendy’s New Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap And Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger Deliver Big Comfort Food Flavor
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/preview coverage ahead of Q4 (Benzinga) highlights investor focus on whether Wendy’s can deliver the kind of innovation and loyalty gains peers have shown — results could swing sentiment either way. Wendy’s Q4 Preview: Can It Deliver McDonald’s?Level Innovation and Loyalty?
- Neutral Sentiment: Feature pieces examine the turnaround plan (“Project Fresh”) and execution risks — investors should watch Q4 commentary for concrete progress on traffic, mix and unit economics. Will the Wendy’s Turnaround Actually Work?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes the upcoming earnings release and previews of expectations — watch same-store sales, U.S. traffic trends and guidance. Wendy’s (WEN) to report earnings tomorrow: Here is what to expect
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks warns of weak U.S. traffic, falling sales estimates and margin pressure from inflation and store optimization — these trends pose downside risk to near-term earnings and guidance. Wendy’s Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: Weak Traffic & U.S. Trends in Focus
- Negative Sentiment: Local store closures (example: a long-running Logan location) are a reminder of market-specific weakness and store optimization impacts on revenue. Logan Wendy’s closes after more than 40 years
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 27,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 115,639 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 22,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company’s menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy’s has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.
Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy’s expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.
