Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $1.70 Million in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 194,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 129,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,318,000 after buying an additional 22,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enclave Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 125,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $266.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.58. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $137.09 and a 12-month high of $294.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.13.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- They just tried to kill gold
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.