Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,435 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Airbnb worth $100,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 0.6%

Airbnb stock opened at $119.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93.

Key Stories Impacting Airbnb

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 51,230 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total transaction of $6,719,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,014,210.64. This trade represents a 52.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 141,063 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $17,204,043.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,979.20. This trade represents a 92.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,027,422 shares of company stock worth $127,060,208. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. B. Riley Financial upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $128.00 price target on Airbnb and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.