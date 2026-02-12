What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for SYF FY2028 Earnings?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.11 for the year. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.05.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 52,556 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $3,800,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,254.72. This trade represents a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,350.08. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 88,556 shares of company stock worth $6,419,730 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research published a bullish long?term outlook, issuing a FY2028 EPS estimate of $11.11 (well above current consensus of $7.67), suggesting stronger longer?term earnings potential that could support the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

