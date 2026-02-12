Brokers Offer Predictions for Gossamer Bio FY2030 Earnings

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 EPS estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOSS. Wall Street Zen cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

GOSS opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $543.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.93. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 629.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,619,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 3,123,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 4,196.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,824 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 785.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,770,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,632 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 498.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,792,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,532 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 2012, the company is focused on discovering and developing oral, once-daily therapies for immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases, as well as oncology indications. Gossamer Bio leverages a deep pipeline of small-molecule candidates aimed at improving patient outcomes in areas of high unmet need.

The company’s lead programs include GB004, an S1P1 receptor modulator in late-stage development for ulcerative colitis, and GB1275, a CD11b modulator being investigated in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

