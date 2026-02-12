Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Director Barry Golsen Sells 3,321 Shares

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) Director Barry Golsen sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $33,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,480. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lsb Industries Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,031.40 and a beta of 0.74. Lsb Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lsb Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $2,412,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lsb Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lsb Industries by 104.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 187,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Lsb Industries by 825.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 148,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lsb Industries by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 125,572 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LXU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Lsb Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Lsb Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.75 price target (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Lsb Industries in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lsb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lsb Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

About Lsb Industries

LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

