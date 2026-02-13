JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $JPSE Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 95.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,710 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPSE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 97,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPSE stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $55.40.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting. JPSE was launched on Nov 15, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

