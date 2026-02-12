Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $41.96.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

