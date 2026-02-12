9,593 Shares in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Atlassian by 19,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $726,718.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,161,871.40. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $726,718.65. Following the sale, the director owned 275,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,161,871.40. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 535,719 shares of company stock worth $77,951,260. Insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.32.

Key Headlines Impacting Atlassian

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $86.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 77.56 and a beta of 0.88. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $320.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.68 and its 200 day moving average is $155.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

