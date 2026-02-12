9,593 Shares in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Atlassian by 19,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $726,718.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,161,871.40. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $726,718.65. Following the sale, the director owned 275,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,161,871.40. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 535,719 shares of company stock worth $77,951,260. Insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian
Key Headlines Impacting Atlassian
Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Barron’s highlights that heavy short interest across software names could spark a near-term short squeeze, which would be a positive catalyst for TEAM if shorts cover. Software Stocks Look Primed for a Short Squeeze
- Positive Sentiment: Strategists told Reuters that AI?driven sell?offs have created buying opportunities in higher?quality software stocks — a narrative that could support a rebound in TEAM. AI disruption fears create buying chance in US software stocks, strategists say
- Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment has shown signs of stabilizing (Nasdaq rebound / Fear & Greed index moving to neutral), which could help software names, including TEAM, recover if momentum continues. Nasdaq Jumps Over 200 Points As Software Stocks Rebound
- Positive Sentiment: High?profile bullish commentary (Jim Cramer calling TEAM “absurdly cheap” unless the business collapses) may attract value buyers. Jim Cramer on Atlassian Corporation
- Neutral Sentiment: Atlassian signed a marketing/brand partnership with Estrella Galicia 0,0 via the Williams F1 team — positive PR but unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Atlassian Williams F1 Team partnership
- Neutral Sentiment: Some short?interest data in feeds show anomalies (entries reporting 0 shares), so treat those automated snapshots with caution when assessing current short positioning.
- Negative Sentiment: Bernstein trimmed its price target on TEAM to $290, which is a negative analyst signal and likely weighing on investor sentiment today. Bernstein trims target price on Atlassian (TEAM) to $290
- Negative Sentiment: Reports of insider selling have coincided with the pullback, a short?term negative signal for confidence and a likely contributor to downward pressure. Atlassian Trading Down Following Insider Selling
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose to ~9.5M shares (about 5.7% of shares) as of Jan. 30, increasing volatility risk and making the stock more susceptible to directional swings. (Data snapshot provided in filings/feeds.)
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing sector fears that AI could disrupt software businesses keep downward pressure on the group and on TEAM until clarity on adoption/monetization emerges. Software Bear Market: 1 SaaS Stock To Buy Now, 1 To Avoid
Atlassian Stock Performance
Atlassian stock opened at $86.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 77.56 and a beta of 0.88. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $320.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.68 and its 200 day moving average is $155.84.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.
Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atlassian
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- They just tried to kill gold
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.