Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tableaux LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 34,231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tableaux LLC now owns 623,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,589,000 after acquiring an additional 621,300 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 169.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 572,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,030,000 after purchasing an additional 359,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,048,993,000 after acquiring an additional 214,565 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,628,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $89,850,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $628.98 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $646.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.07. The company has a market capitalization of $144.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $592.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.50.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

