Jackson Acquisition Company II (NYSE:JACS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jackson Acquisition Company II (NYSE:JACS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 890 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 1,927 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,382 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 51,382 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Acquisition Company II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 987,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 361,165 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Jackson Acquisition Company II by 40.3% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 99,390 shares during the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Jackson Acquisition Company II in the second quarter valued at about $1,030,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II during the second quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II during the second quarter worth about $5,532,000.

Jackson Acquisition Company II Stock Performance

NYSE:JACS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,381. Jackson Acquisition Company II has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jackson Acquisition Company II ( NYSE:JACS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Jackson Acquisition Company II

Jackson Acquisition Company II is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JACS. As a blank?check vehicle, it has no commercial operations of its own but is sponsored by Jackson Square Partners, an investment firm with experience in middle?market private equity and venture capital. The company’s primary objective is to identify, acquire, or merge with one or more businesses that operate in target industries and deliver long?term value to its shareholders.

The SPAC completed its initial public offering in late 2021, raising capital through a trust account to fund its acquisition strategy.

Featured Stories

