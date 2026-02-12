Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76 and last traded at GBX 75.40, with a volume of 53915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.20.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 74 price objective on shares of Resolute Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Resolute is an African-focused gold miner with more than 30 years of experience as an explorer, developer and operator. Throughout its history the Company has produced more than 9 million ounces of gold from ten gold mines. The Company is now entering a growth phase through the development of the Doropo project in Côte d’Ivoire which will supplement the existing production from the Syama mine in Mali and Mako mine in Senegal. The Company trades on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker RSG.

