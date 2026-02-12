Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $751.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.43 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 47.93%.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

RYAN traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.38. 3,378,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,352. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $77.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYAN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Timothy William Turner sold 129,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $6,946,247.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,553 shares in the company, valued at $672,966.33. The trade was a 91.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

