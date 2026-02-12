StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$86.74 million for the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 17.21%.

StorageVault Canada Trading Down 1.6%

TSE:SVI traded down C$0.08 on Thursday, hitting C$4.77. The company had a trading volume of 282,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,470. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.81.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations. The Portable Storage segment involves delivering a portable storage unit to the customer. The Management Division involves revenues generated from the management of stores owned by third parties.

