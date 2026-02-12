Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declines By 53.6%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 68,011 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the January 15th total of 146,419 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,435 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 263,435 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 27.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 451,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 96,613 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,356,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

NRO stock remained flat at $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,933. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSE American: NRO) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a Massachusetts business trust. Listed on the NYSE American exchange, the fund seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of real estate securities. Its structure allows investors to access a diversified pool of real estate assets within a single investment vehicle.

The fund’s primary investment focus is on equity real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies and other real estate–related securities.

