Minim (NASDAQ:FIEE) Major Shareholder Corporate Services Lt Elements Acquires 2,138,181 Shares

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIEE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corporate Services Lt Elements purchased 2,138,181 shares of Minim stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $2,758,253.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,119,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,580.70. This represents a 217.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Minim Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIEE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,729. The stock has a market cap of $456,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.81. Minim, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00.

Get Minim alerts:

Minim (NASDAQ:FIEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Minim had a negative return on equity of 1,144.78% and a negative net margin of 105.18%.The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Minim in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Minim has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Minim

Minim Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minim, Inc (NASDAQ:FIEE) is a technology company specializing in network intelligence and security solutions for service providers, managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprise customers. The company’s core offering is a cloud-based platform that centralizes network management, device monitoring and automated troubleshooting across wired and wireless infrastructure. By leveraging machine learning and analytics, Minim aims to simplify onboarding, optimize performance and reduce operational costs for broadband providers and IT teams.

Minim’s software suite provides real-time visibility into network health, topology mapping and usage metrics, along with integrated security features designed to detect and block threats at the network edge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.