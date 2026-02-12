Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) CFO Sells $6,759,539.80 in Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) CFO Scott Roe sold 44,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $6,759,539.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 139,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,233,715.36. The trade was a 24.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tapestry Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of TPR stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.63. 2,306,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $158.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.92.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 157.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Trending Headlines about Tapestry

Here are the key news stories impacting Tapestry this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and FY guidance surprised to the upside: Tapestry reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS and gave FY2026 EPS guidance (6.40–6.45) that supports growth expectations, reinforcing valuation narratives and buyback/dividend signals. MarketBeat TPR coverage

Q4 results and FY guidance surprised to the upside: Tapestry reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS and gave FY2026 EPS guidance (6.40–6.45) that supports growth expectations, reinforcing valuation narratives and buyback/dividend signals. Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrades have lifted sentiment — Zacks moved TPR from Hold to Strong Buy and included TPR among recommended stocks amid sector rotation, which can attract momentum buyers and institutional flows. Zacks upgrade

Broker upgrades have lifted sentiment — Zacks moved TPR from Hold to Strong Buy and included TPR among recommended stocks amid sector rotation, which can attract momentum buyers and institutional flows. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst Q&A highlights from the recent earnings call (operating leverage, margin sustainability, inventory and wholesale cadence) show management is focused on margin and brand mix — useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Yahoo Finance analyst questions

Analyst Q&A highlights from the recent earnings call (operating leverage, margin sustainability, inventory and wholesale cadence) show management is focused on margin and brand mix — useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces — e.g., Forbes asking whether Tapestry is a value play — raise longer-term interest in the stock but are more thematic than near-term catalysts. These stories can support investor conviction over time. Forbes value-angle

Coverage pieces — e.g., Forbes asking whether Tapestry is a value play — raise longer-term interest in the stock but are more thematic than near-term catalysts. These stories can support investor conviction over time. Neutral Sentiment: Media/comments coverage (Jim Cramer discussed strong movement in TPR) can amplify short-term volatility as retail flows react, but commentary alone is unpredictable as a directional driver. MSN / Cramer item

Media/comments coverage (Jim Cramer discussed strong movement in TPR) can amplify short-term volatility as retail flows react, but commentary alone is unpredictable as a directional driver. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Todd Kahn sold ~39,815 shares (~24.8% reduction of his reported position) for ~$6.0M. Large CEO sales often trigger investor concern about timing or liquidity needs and can weigh on the stock in the short term. InsiderTrades CEO sale

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price target on Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.