DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Director Purchases $204,200.00 in Stock

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) Director Mark Kahrer acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $204,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,830. This represents a 666.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of DNP traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 793,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,592. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $10.35.
DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund is a closed?end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DNP. The fund’s primary objective is to provide high current income and, as a secondary objective, capital appreciation by investing in income?producing securities.
To pursue its objectives, DNP Select Income Fund allocates the majority of its assets to equity and equity?related securities of energy infrastructure companies, with a particular focus on master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the midstream sector.
