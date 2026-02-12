Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Shares Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.63. 49,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 121,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Laird Superfood Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laird Superfood

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Laird Superfood by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 599,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 149,519 shares in the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the third quarter worth $478,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 64.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 191,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 75,286 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Steadtrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc (NYSE American: LSF) is a consumer wellness company specializing in plant-based superfood and functional beverage products. Founded in 2015 by big-wave surfer and entrepreneur Laird Hamilton, the company develops creamers, coffees, hydration mixes and culinary superfood blends designed to deliver energy, focus and nutritional support. Laird Superfood’s offerings leverage premium ingredients such as coconut milk, aquamin sea minerals, functional mushrooms and adaptogens to address growing consumer demand for clean-label, nutrient-rich alternatives.

The company’s core product lines include coconut-based coffee creamers, plant-based creamers, instant coffee blends combined with superfood ingredients, hydration mixes and culinary seasonings.

