Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,729 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,729 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.16% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 212.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 41,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 323.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KALU. Wells Fargo & Company set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ KALU opened at $144.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.42. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $145.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.91 and its 200 day moving average is $96.15.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi?fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company’s offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high?value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.