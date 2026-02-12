Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,541 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Getty Realty worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,858,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,315,000 after purchasing an additional 124,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,224,000 after buying an additional 44,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,080,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 527,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after buying an additional 193,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Getty Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 151.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GTY

Trending Headlines about Getty Realty

Here are the key news stories impacting Getty Realty this week:

About Getty Realty

(Free Report)

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company’s portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.