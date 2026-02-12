2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT) Trading Down 7.2% – Here’s Why

2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 26,556,091 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 15,623,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

2x Solana ETF Stock Down 7.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

Get 2x Solana ETF alerts:

2x Solana ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from 2x Solana ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Solana ETF

2x Solana ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 2x Solana ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 2x Solana ETF ( NASDAQ:SOLT Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

(Get Free Report)

The 2x Solana ETF (SOLT) is an exchange-traded fund managed by Volatility Shares, a U.S.-based investment management firm. This ETF seeks to provide investors with twice the daily exposure to Solana’s price movements through leveraged strategies, without the need for direct cryptocurrency ownership. It is designed for sophisticated investors seeking tactical cryptocurrency trading opportunities who understand the amplified risks associated with leveraged exposure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Solana ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Solana ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.