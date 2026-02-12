Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Trading Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Scientific Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 1,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Scientific Industries Trading Up 1.7%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter. Scientific Industries had a negative net margin of 13.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.96%.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc (OTCMKTS:SCND) is a manufacturer and distributor of laboratory equipment and life science research tools. The company specializes in the design, development and production of sample mixing and handling instruments, including vortex mixers, tube shakers, decappers and digital homogenizers. These products are employed across a range of settings such as academic research laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, clinical diagnostic centers and industrial quality-control facilities.

Since its inception in the mid-20th century, Scientific Industries has focused on durability, precision and user-friendly design in its portfolio.

