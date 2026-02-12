Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 44 and last traded at GBX 43.80. 53,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 58,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50.

Shearwater Group Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of £10.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Shearwater Group (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shearwater Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. Analysts anticipate that Shearwater Group plc will post 2.4020228 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shearwater Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Jonathan David Hall purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 per share, with a total value of £4,900. Also, insider Phil Higgins acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 49 per share, with a total value of £4,900. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shearwater Group plc is an award-winning group providing cyber security, managed security and professional advisory solutions to create a safer online environment for organisations and their end users.

The Group’s differentiated full service offering spans identity and access management and data security, cybersecurity solutions and managed security services, and security governance, risk and compliance. Its growth strategy is focused on building a scalable group that caters to the entire spectrum of cyber security and managed security needs, through a focused buy and build approach.

The Group is headquartered in the UK, serving customers globally across a broad spectrum of industries.

