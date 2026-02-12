CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €70.50 and last traded at €70.00. Approximately 187,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €68.10.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €75.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through EVENTIM.Web and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for promotors through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.