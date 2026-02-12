Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Trading Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €25.13 and last traded at €25.09. 2,650,642 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.72.

Vonovia Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.08.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities.

