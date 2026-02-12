JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Trading Up 3.3% – What’s Next?

JCDecaux SE (EPA:DEC – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €17.32 and last traded at €17.10. Approximately 234,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.56.

JCDecaux Trading Up 3.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.38.

JCDecaux Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services. The Transport segment provides advertising services in public transport systems, such as airports, metros, buses, trams, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.