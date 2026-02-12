Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3 – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €232.50 and last traded at €232.50. 121,241 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €232.70.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €249.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €224.90.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

