Needham & Company LLC Lowers Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target to $20.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Vertex from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Vertex from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vertex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of VERX traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,720,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,236. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $194.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.33 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 26.84% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Vertex by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,810,000 after acquiring an additional 93,184 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Vertex by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 136,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25,507 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) is a specialty refiner and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical feedstocks in the United States. The company collects and processes a variety of waste petroleum products, including used motor oil and industrial lubricants, which it converts into ultra-low-sulfur diesel, asphalt, and other refined products. By leveraging proprietary re-refining technologies and strategic feedstock sourcing, Vertex Energy aims to deliver cost-effective, lower-carbon fuel solutions to wholesale and retail customers across the country.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vertex operates a network of refining and blending facilities in key regions, including the Central, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.

