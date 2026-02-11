EVI Industries’ (EVI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.54% from the company’s current price.
EVI Industries stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. EVI Industries has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $335.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.04.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 5.20%.
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It offers washroom equipment, such as washers and dryers, tunnel systems, and vended machines; finishing equipment comprising sheet feeders, flatwork ironers, automatic sheet folders, and stackers; and material handling equipment, including conveyor and rail systems.
