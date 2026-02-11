BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.000-5.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion-$14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.4 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 target price on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $12.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,838,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,452. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $68.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,578,000 after purchasing an additional 380,942 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 119.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,518,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $330,525,000 after buying an additional 4,095,902 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,727,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,878,000 after buying an additional 153,637 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in BorgWarner by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,729,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after acquiring an additional 213,406 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,111,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after acquiring an additional 778,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

