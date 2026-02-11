Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 11th (AMTM, BL, CAN, CLX, CRMD, DDOG, EW, F, FISV, FRSH)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 11th:

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $103.00 target price on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley Securities. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $76.00.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at Citizens Jmp. Citizens Jmp currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Citizens Jmp. Citizens Jmp currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $224.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA). They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $10.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE). They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $460.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $510.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

